Emmanuel McNeil-Warren No. 58 Overall Pick NFL Draft Cleveland Browns Grade

Offense, offense, offense is how the Cleveland Browns started the 2026 NFL Draft, shoring up the offensive line in the top ten, then adding two dynamic playmakers on the outside.

Andrew Berry has shown the ability to trade down and up in this draft so far, trading back to pick No. 9 overall from No. 6 to acquire an extra third-rounder from Kansas City, along with an extra fifth-rounder. Last year, we saw the same philosophy play out, as the trade back with Jacksonville landed Cleveland Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and KC Concepcion.

Berry did not slow down when day two of the draft started, though, as coming into the day, Cleveland held picks 39, 70, and 74. After selecting wide receiver Denzel Boston at 39, the Browns moved up to pick 58. Cleveland used their own third-round pick (70), and pick 107 in exchange for that 58th pick and pick 152.

Another MAC Standout Stays in Ohio

With the 58th overall pick, the Browns selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a safety from Toledo.

McNeil-Warren is a lengthy safety at 6’3”, 201 pounds, during his time playing for the Rockets, he was ultra-productive. He totaled over 212 combined tackles, 13 passes defended, nine fumbles forced, and five interceptions.

McNeil-Warren is a great tackler who will be quick to get into the box and mess things up. He will also make pass-catchers pay who decide to come into his area, mostly across the middle of the field. His best play comes in run defense, where he can play close to the box and find his way to the ball, then subsequently snatch the ball away.

One area McNeil-Warren may need to improve upon to be a plus starter in the NFL is open-field coverage. He has the slight flaw of not getting his feet set in that open-field aspect, which causes misses or falling behind receivers. With the Browns' willingness to play nickel packages with three safeties on the field, McNeil-Warren may be in line to replace veteran Rayshawn Jenkins.

Cleveland’s starting safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. This is also a play for the future, so the Browns don’t have to choose between the two.

McNeil-Warren was projected to be a late first to early second-round pick, with Cleveland grabbing him at the end of the second round, they get some great value.

Final Grade: A-