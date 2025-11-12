Kevin Stefanski gives incredibly vague response on Alex Wright's injury
The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with some key injuries to their roster, but fans are wondering about one that could affect the pass rush moving forward.
Browns defensive end Alex Wright is dealing with a quad injury that's expected to keep him out of at least their first practice of Week 11, but might be longer. There are talks of Wright potentially joining the IR. The media asked Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski about whether Wright will be on IR, and didn't exactly give a straight answer.
"We'll see."
Wright has started in four of the nine games he has appeared in this season, and has shown himself to be one of the team's best pass rushers. He has racked up 24 tackles, a career-high nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
Not having Wright available to play would be a blow to a defense that has actually performed well this season, but has gotten zero support from the offense or special teams. Despite holding the New York Jets to 169 yards, sacking Justin Fields three times, and nabbing an interception, the Browns still managed to lose 27-20.
In terms of who would be the next man to step up in Wright's place at defensive end, Isaiah McGuire has gotten the five other starts at defensive end over Wright.
McGuire has not been as effective at getting to the quarterback, with only two quarterback hits and one sack in nine games. Cameron Thomas could see more playing time as he's gotten three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks on the season.
Cleveland is going to need somebody to step up, as there is not as much optimism that Wright will play soon. While there is no word on when he will return, Stefanski is certainly giving the impression that Wright might miss at least one game due to the quad injury.
The good news is the Browns are relatively deep on defense and should be able to manage through these situations. It also helps that they have 16 quarterback hits and an NFL-leading 11 sacks from Myles Garrett.
As the team sits at 2-8, the Browns need somebody to step up and help them somehow pull off the miracle of winning seven games in a row to close the season and sneak into the postseason. If they want to make that run, it certainly looks like they might have to get it done without Wright playing in the rotation.