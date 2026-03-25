Where the Cleveland Browns Rank in the AFC North After Two Weeks of Free Agency

Free agency is normally a period of high optimism, after NFL teams have their first shot at upgrading their rosters in the offseason.

Yet, depending on the players lost, it can also lead to a net loss in the talent department.

Here’s a look at how the AFC North teams stack up after the first wave of free agency signings and trades:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers seem to be operating under the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will return to the team for his 22nd NFL season. After a 24 touchdown season-seven interception season from Rodgers that led to the team’s first AFC North title in five years, the Steelers look like the team to beat in 2026, even under the stewardship of new head coach Mike McCarthy..

Running back Rico Dowdle is a nice addition to the backfield, with a shot at taking over starting duties from Jaylen Warren. Michael Pittman Jr. was a steal in the trade market, and the newly arrived defensive backs Jamel Dean, Darnell Savage and Jaquan Brisker seem poised to contribute right away to a unit led by Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. Alex Highsmith is a very underrated linebacker playing alongside T.J. Watt.

Of course, all bets are off if Rodgers doesn’t come back, because the confidence level in remaining two quarterbacks -- Mason Rudolph and Will Howard -- is minuscule.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The only team in the division that didn’t change head coach, Cincinnati must find a way to capitalize on continuity. This should be the year Zac Taylor takes a step forward.

Once again, almost everything rides on quarterback Joe Burrow’s health. If he plays the full season, you can count on the Bengals reaching the playoffs this year. No team has a better trio of two wide receivers plus running back Cincy, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.

On defense, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe will make a difference up front, where the Bengals lost Trey Hendrickson. The young linebacking duo of Demetrius Knight and Barret Carter will look better with a full season under their belt.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens still have the best overall player in the division leading their offense in Lamar Jackson, but the roster was badly stripped in free agency, with Baltimore losing center Tyler Linderbaum, tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, safety Alohi Gilman, running back Keaton Mitchell and fullback Patrick Ricard, mainly. Those are a lot of important contributors for this team, with not nearly enough incoming free agents to fill those holes.

Trey Hendrickson will make a difference in the pass rushing department, but not much high impact immediate help was added elsewhere.

Tight end Mark Andrews and running back Derrick Henry will be called up once again to move the chains consistently for this offense, but having your top two weapons on the wrong side of 30 isn’t normally a formula for success. New head coach Jesse Minter needs to find a way to coax more production out of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, urgently.

4. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland’s biggest problem remains unsolved: what to do at the quarterback position? Under new head coach Todd Monken, Deshaun Watson will get another shot at the starting gig, while Shedeur Sanders will get the opportunity to build upon a few bright moments from his debut campaign.

But with or without Monken, the former is still six years removed from playing at a high level and the latter is still a former fifth-rounder who threw seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions and completed 56.6 percent of his passes. That fact that this issue could easily go unresolved the whole year really brings the Browns' grade down.

The offensive line is in total rebuilding mode, and it remains to be seen if this unit can truly be better than the guys they’re replacing at their peak. The club is also still waiting on a decision by Joel Bitonio, something that will have a great impact in the trenches either way. Cleveland’s also still looking at a huge void in the wide receiver room. Finally, the Browns will likely miss Devin Bush Jr. a little more than they’d like to admit, but Quincy Williams should be an adequate replacement.

At this point, and after investing so much in the offensive line in free agency, the Browns are betting on the NFL Draft to bring some difference-makers at skill positions.