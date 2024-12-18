7 Buccaneers Players Listed as Non-Participants in Wednesday Walkthrough Ahead of Cowboys Game
It was just a walkthrough on Wednesday for the Buccaneers, but the team's injury report revealed that Tampa Bay is still banged up in a few places.
The Bucs had seven different players listed as non-participants on Wednesday — quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker K.J. Britt, wideout Mike Evans, tight end Cade Otton, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and lineman Tristan Wirfs.
The status for a few of those players is likely certain. Winfield Jr. will likely not play, and linebacker K.J. Britt is probably also not likely to go, either. On the flip side, players like Mayfield, Evans, Shepard and Wirfs will almost certainly go on Sunday and are resting injuries that shouldn't bother them come game time.
There is one name, however, that is worth watching. Tight end Cade Otton was listed with a knee injury, so that's a player we may want to monitor going forward this week. On the flip side, Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards was merely limited with his hamstring injury, so that's a good sign for this week.
