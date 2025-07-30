Analyst identifies biggest Buccaneers weakness in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the top teams in the NFL going into the season, but they are far from a perfect product.
Out of all the spots on the team, one stands out as a weak spot for the Bucs.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine identified the secondary as the biggest weakness for Tampa.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Day 5 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
Buccaneers could have trouble in secondary
"The Bucs are going to be a headache for a lot of secondaries, but Todd Bowles' secondary might also be a headache for him. Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. are sure talents. However, Dean is getting older at 28 and Winfield took a step back last season finishing with a PFF grade that ranked 73rd among all safeties," Ballentine wrote.
"Ideally, the Bucs could see second-round pick Benjamin Morrison emerge as a legitimate starting option. Zyon McCollum held down the role last season, but he only came down with two interceptions on 108 targets."
The Bucs hope their veterans can bounce back while their rookies can apply pressure to force them to perform.
Either way, the Bucs need improvements from the secondary. If they don't, it could cost them as they work their way up the ladder in the NFC.
The Bucs will look to take a step forward when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws shade at Cleveland Browns
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp
• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension