3 takeaways from Day 5 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
Offensive linemen rejoice — it’s time for pads.
Tampa Bay held its fifth day of Training Camp on Monday, and it was the first time that the Bucs have worn pads since January. Naturally, practice was a bit more aggressive, and both teams got their first taste of physical football as the regular season nears.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 5 as the Bucs put the pads on for the first time this season — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Secondary keeps killing it
We’re sounding like a broken record here, but that’s because it’s true — Tampa Bay’s secondary has had a good first few days of camp.
The team went 1v1 with corners and wideouts, and defensive backs Tykee Smith, Benjamin Morrison and J.J. Roberts all had interceptions. Todd Bowles continues to be creative with Jacob Parrish and Roberts at the nickel, as both got sacks during the team’s first team period. Jamel Dean also made a good pass breakup on Payne Durham, ripping a would-be catch out of his hands. Christian Izien had the last pick of the day on Kyle Trask during red zone work.
The Bucs will have to be pleased with how well the secondary has played so far this camp, and the unit will try to keep it going before the first preseason game.
Trey Palmer makes his case
Trey Palmer is currently an odd man out in the team’s wide receiver corps, but he’s been making a good case for himself in camp.
Palmer has had a few good days — he had a strong two-minute period a few days ago and he made a great catch in the middle of the field up against Antoine Winfield Jr. Without Chris Godwin back in the fold, he’s had an increased opportunity for reps and he’s made the most of them in training camp.
Palmer will likely be competing with the likes of Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard for the team’s last WR spot on the 53-man roster.
Offense struggles
The offense struggled to get the long shots going again on Monday. Baker Mayfield tried going deep three different times during 11v11 work — once to Ryan Miller and twice to Payne Durham — and he couldn’t find any of them. The offense also struggled with intermediate red zone work during a call-it period, with a miscommunication almost resulting in an interception from Antoine Winfield Jr. (he dropped it). The team missed quite a few passes during the last period, which head coach Todd Bowles said the offense will need to clean up.
The offense should be fine (and they remain without one of their weapons in Cade Otton, who has tweaked his hamstring), but the defense has so far reigned supreme in camp.
