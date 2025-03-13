Baker Mayfield gave NSFW reaction to Chris Godwin returning to Buccaneers
It’s easy to tell that the culture inside the Buccaneers’ locker room is at an all-time high. The addition of Baker Mayfield has been a major help with that.
Recent re-signings of veterans like Lavonte David and now Chris Godwin point to how much those two mean not only on the field but as humans inside the locker room with their leadership. That’s something Jason Licht has continued to bring up the last few years as the Bucs try to reach back to the Super Bowl.
One good way of trying to get back there is by bringing back a wide receiver that helped you achieve a Super Bowl and that’s Godwin who most recently signed a 3-year, $66 million deal to keep him in Tampa.
Baker Mayfield gave NSFW reaction to Chris Godwin returning to Bucs
During Tuesday’s press conference with Godwin and Licht, they both shared that after news broke Godwin would be returning, fellow offensive teammates Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs FaceTimed him giving their congratulations. Although, some of what was said from Mayfield couldn’t be shared at the podium.
“He was FaceTiming me and overjoyed,” said Godwin. “He happened to be with Tristan too which is unsurprising.”
READ MORE: Buccaneers lose veteran 29-year-old to Vikings
Licht then chimed in adding what reaction he received on his end. “They sent me a text at the same time, too. Had a few words I couldn’t say here,” the Buccaneers general manager said with a chuckle.
The combo of Godwin and Mike Evans returns which is arguably one of the top pairs of wide receivers in the NFL. While the entire fanbase is excited for his return, Mayfield is likely the one who wins that competition at the end of the day.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star WR gives huge praise for new offensive coordinator
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign versatile edge rusher to $10 million deal
• Liam Coen doesn't feel bad for Baker Mayfield after leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
• Former Buccaneers 1st round pick departing to Cleveland Browns on $4.75M deal