Buccaneers re-sign star WR Chris Godwin to multi-year deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fulfilling one of their biggest needs in free agency.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bucs are re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year deal worth $66 million.
The move keeps Godwin in Tampa until 2027, which would be his 11th season with the organization, establishing him as one of the all-time greats in franchise history.
The move also is a sign of good faith from the Bucs that Godwin will get healthier after he hurt his ankle back in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. Godwin still produced at a very high level before his injury, recording 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns before heading to injured reserve.
Godwin will now team up once again with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan to form one of the most dynamic wide receiver corps in the NFL once again. The Bucs have now fulfilled one of their top needs in free agency, which allows them to focus on other areas of need.
