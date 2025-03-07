Buccaneers franchise legend agrees to one-year deal for 2025
Guess who's back, back again.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been on a series of one-year deals for the past few years as he mulled retirement. He went through the same decision-making process after his 2024 season in Tampa Bay, but he's made up his mind — the NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that David and the Bucs reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with $9 million guaranteed.
David returns to Tampa Bay for what will be his 14th season. His deal mimics that of Bobby Wagner's recent contract with the Washington Commanders, which saw Wagner agree to a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million and eight million guaranteed. David's deal barely eclipses it, and with that, he's set to roam the field for Tampa Bay once again.
David is a franchise legend and potentially a future Hall of Famer, netting an astounding 1,168 solo tackles, 42 sacks, 32 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions including the playoffs. Last year, he netted 79 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception.
While David has certainly slowed down and his coverage skills have diminished, his football IQ remains unparalleled and he still retains the ability to make big plays heading into his 14th season in Tampa Bay. Should the Buccaneers get a young linebacker to play alongside him, the best aspects of his game could shine next year — and fans should be looking forward to that.
