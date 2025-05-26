Buccaneers lineman named most underappreciated Bucs player
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return in 2025 with playoff expectations and one of the most complete offensive units in the NFC.
While Bucs star players like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and others earn the spotlight, one essential contributor remains criminally underappreciated.
NFL Analyst Genaro Filice has named Goedeke the most underappreciated player on the Buccaneers entering 2025.
The Buccaneers are anchored by a strong offensive line, and though left tackle Tristan Wirfs continues to draw national praise, it’s right tackle Luke Goedeke who may quietly be the unit’s glue.
According to Filice, quarterback Baker Mayfield had a great comment about what he thinks of Goedeke's standing in the NFL.
“Luke Goedeke, I think, is one of the most underrated linemen in the league,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said in January.
Goedeke’s NFL journey began with some early struggles at guard after being drafted in the second round in 2022. But once moved to right tackle in 2023, his game took off.
“While Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving and the receiving corps get most of the attention, Tampa Bay’s bedrock strength is the offensive line, which is bookended by a pair of 26-year-old tackles. Everyone knows about perennial Pro Bowler Tristan Wirfs, but Goedeke deserves more love. Just ask Baker," Filice said.
Tampa Bay now enters the season relying heavily on the right side of its line, where Goedeke and Cody Mauch form a formidable duo.
With only one year left on his rookie contract, Goedeke is playing his way into a major payday—and finally into the conversation as one of the league’s top young tackles.
