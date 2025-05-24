Buccaneers urged to sign former Vikings offensive lineman
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a few question marks in regards to their offensive line.
The team should feel relatively confident after the NFL Draft, but there could always be more to work on.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested the team should sign veteran interior offensive lineman Dalton Risner in free agency.
Risner to the Bucs?
"In five seasons, Ben Bredeson has played for three teams. He's a replaceable left guard. Tampa Bay can find an upgrade on the interior to strengthen its offensive line. Risner is one of the better pass-blocking guards in the league," Moton wrote.
"According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one quarterback hit and zero sacks while on the field for 345 pass-blocking snaps last season. He would be a solid bodyguard for Baker Mayfield, who threw the fifth-most passes last year."
Risner is 30 years old heading into this year, but he has yet to sign with a team this offseason. He was a second-round pick out of Kansas State in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos, which gave him a home for his first four seasons in the league.
Since leaving the Broncos, Risner signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the first month of the regular season back in 2023. He became the team's starting left guard and made 11 starts in 2023.
Risner re-signed with the Vikings for the 2024 season, but injuries limited him to just 10 games and eight starts.
Risner may not be the Bucs' starter right away, but Tampa could benefit from some added veteran depth in the trenches.
