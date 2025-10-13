Could Lions' Brian Branch be suspended for Buccaneers game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scratched and clawed their way to a 5-1 record and the top spot in the NFC after beating the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
The Buccaneers have faced adversity every week of the season, from injuries that don't seem to stop to four out of their five wins coming on game-winning drives.
It has been an exciting start to the season in Tampa Bay, and they will once again have to be resilient as they host the aforementioned Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
The Lions are always a formidable opponent, but they might find things a bit tougher to come by on the defensive side of the ball against the Bucs. Star defensive back Brian Branch could miss the contest for his actions at the end of the Lions' game against the Chiefs, where it appeared he threw a punch at wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Lions' DB Branch under review by NFL for actions vs. Chiefs
The skirmish arose at the end of the game as the Chiefs were kneeling out the ball to secure the victory. Players were coming together to shake hands when Branch slowly maneuvered his way to Smith-Schuster before throwing a left jab his way.
Things further ensued between the two teams, with Branch and Smith-Schuster eventually ending up on the ground in a heap. Smith-Schuster eventually emerged from the pile with a bloody nose.
Branch's actions on Sunday night are now under investigation by the NFL, and it would be shocking not to see him face any sort of disciplinary action. A fine will most definitely be coming Branch's way, with a suspension potentially on the horizon as well as the NFL could see this as an aggravating factor.
Losing Branch for any amount of time and in an important NFC battle against the Bucs would be detrimental to an already maligned Detroit secondary.
If Branch were to be suspended against the Bucs this upcoming week, the Lions would be down Branch and potentially four of their top five cornerbacks.
The Lions' secondary is a complete mess at the moment, so losing Branch would give the Bucs an advantage even though they could be without their top four receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan.
