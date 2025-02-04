Jaguars, Liam Coen target key Buccaneers executive for general manager opening
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been blocked twice so far when trying to poach Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coaches. But the Jags also need a new GM, and Coen and owner Shad Khan appear looking at the same well.
NFL Network personality Peter Schrager reported on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to interview Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg for the team's vacant general manager position. Greenberg was one of two assistant general managers in 2024 — the other, John Spytek, was just hired as the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Spytek was more focused on the scouting side of things, being a former scout himself, Greenberg is more renowned as Tampa Bay's salary cap guru. Both were crucial teammates to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht — with Spytek gone, losing Greenberg would be unfortunate as well.
There's no indication yet on whether or not Greenberg will take the interview but if he does, the Bucs could be at risk of losing yet another piece of their crew that has won four NFC South titles in a row.
