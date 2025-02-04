Proposed Buccaneers trade with division rival could boost pass rush
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of fixing their pass rush ahead of next season, and that could mean the team is open to making a trade.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks that the Bucs could make a trade with the Carolina Panthers for former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney to the Bay?
"Todd Bowles is a coach that wants to get after teams defensively. He's built his career on aggressive defenses and the BUccaneers are routinely among the league's heaviest users of blitzes. This year, the Bucs were third in blitz rate, but just ninth in actual pressure rate. Finding an upgrade on the trade market at the edge-rusher positions could be the way to go," Ballentine writes.
"The Panthers might not be too keen on helping out a division rival by trading Jadeveon Clowney, but he's a logical cap casualty and likely a short-term fix to a major problem."
Clowney, who turns 32 next week, started 14 games for the Panthers this past season, recording 5.5 sacks.
While he is in the second half of his career, Clowney was on pace to have his best statistical season yet if he had stayed healthy the entire year.
He could come to Tampa in hopes of being another threat to opposing quarterbacks for the Bucs next to Logan Hall.
