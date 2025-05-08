24-year-old Buccaneers defender projected to ‘breakout’ next season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are only a few months away from beginning their quest for a fifth-consecutive NFC South championship.
Injuries did go down in Tampa Bay's favor a season ago as multiple members of the defensive backfield were sidelined at various points of the campaign. The franchise added two cornerbacks to the roster through the draft but needs some of their returning players to take the next step as well.
READ MORE: ESPN identifies Buccaneers' biggest need after NFL Draft
On Thursday, PFF's Jonathon Macri identified breakout candidates around the league now that the draft has concluded. Macri believes that Buccaneers nickel cornerback Tykee Smith is primed to make a leap in his second year with the team.
Smith is coming off a rookie year where he won the starting nickel job in training camp. However, he was forced to miss four games due to a knee injury and a concussion. Overall, Smith appeared in 13 games and made six starts, totaling 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
"Smith established himself as a quality starter for the Buccaneers in Year 1 as a nickel corner, but after some missed time and more of a part-time role, there’s still room for Smith to grow and establish himself as a top slot corner in the league," Macri wrote. "Smith was an elite run defender in 2024, earning a 90.3 run-defense grade (third). He also earned a strong 70.0 coverage grade (33rd), pointing to the potential for a great all-around defensive back, which should continue into Year 2."
Smith is only 24 years old and has a ton of potential if he can stay healthy. He's someone that the Buccaneers can build around in the defensive backfield at multiple positions.
Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht discussed the possibility of Smith moving to safety earlier this offseason. That's something Smith is interested in so he can be on the field even more.
"Yeah, it's definitely something we talked about, and going into the spring is something we're going to look at as well," Bowles said at the combine. "Tykee wants to play safety, so we're definitely going to be looking at it. So it's an option for us."
"He's very comfortable at Nickel. He's our best nickel. Safety obviously stays on the field 100% of the time with a nickel probably 75% of the time, and he wants to be on the field 100% of the time," Bowles added. "Doesn't mean he's not going to play from nickel, but he can play more on the base defense."
The move could make sense after the Buccaneers released Jordan Whitehead in February. Plus, third-year defender Christian Izien has earned experience across the secondary and could slide into the slot somewhat seamlessly.
Regardless, a leap in the right direction from Smith would be a promising development for Tampa Bay in 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans