3 key matchups that will determine Buccaneers vs. Jets game in Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on Sunday when they meet the New York Jets for their home opener at Raymond James Stadium. With the plethora of injuries Tampa Bay is dealing with, there are several key players who will be relied upon heavily in order to succeed in this contest.
If the players highlighted below are able to win their individual matchups on Sunday, then it will certainly bode well for the Buccaneers' chances of moving to 3-0 on the season.
Charlie Heck vs. Will McDonald IV
The Buccaneers are reeling in a big way when it comes to finding healthy bodies to play along their offensive line. Even though the team didn’t feel as though Charlie Heck was good enough to fill in for Tristan Wirfs to start the season, the loss of Luke Goedeke has left them with no choice but to insert the unproven backup into the starting lineup on the right side. Heck struggled mightily against the Houston Texans last week, where he was abused by Will Andserson on seemingly every snap. Thankfully for Heck, he will have the opportunity to redeem himself this week. Unfortunately, it will be against Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets, who is an ascending star.
Last year, McDonald put up an impressive 10.5 sacks in just his second NFL season. This year? The dynamic edge rusher has already produced two sacks in his first two games. McDonald has great length, explosive speed and a nasty spin move, all of which allow him to abuse OTs like Heck who lack the agility and foot speed to handle NFL pass rushers consistently.
If Heck is somehow able to hold his own against McDonald, it will be a massive boost for an OL group that is already extremely vulnerable heading into this Week 3 matchup.
Mike Evans vs. Sauce Gardner
Mike Evans had an epic battle with Derek Stingley Jr. in Week 2 vs. the Texans. Although Stingley played extremely well in that matchup, Evans still put up a very serviceable line of 56 yards on 5 receptions. It doesn’t get much, if at all, easier for Evans this week as he’s going to be going head-to-head with the only cornerback drafted ahead of Stingley in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sauce Gardner.
Gardner’s length and elite movement skills make him a tough matchup for all receivers, but Mike Evans isn’t one to back down from a challenge. With Emeka Egbuka, in addition to the entire Buccaneers’ OL, banged up in this one, Baker Mayfield may have no choice but throw it up to Mike and hope for the best on a few occasions.
Whether or not Evans is able to get the better of Garnder could go a long way toward determining which team prevails in this matchup.
Haason Reddick vs. Armand Membou
Although he’s only two games into his NFL career, Jets first-round pick Armand Membou already looks like an absolute stud at RT. His 81.6 overall grade from PFF is the fourth best among all tackles in the league so far this year, and when you consider he’s accomplished that against players like T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Gregory Rousseau, it’s safe to say that Membou is already adjusted to NFL-caliber edge rushers.
After a dynamite Week 1 performance in Atlanta, Haason Reddick was quieter in Week 2 vs. the Texans. Reddick’s ability to turn speed to power and his elite hand usage will need to be on full display on Sunday if he’s going to disrupt the comfort level that Membou seems to have established so early in his NFL career.
Whichever player gets the best of this matchup will surely get some credit if his team ends up winning this game.
