Why Buccaneers must watch these 3 Jets offensive players
The New York Jets will be without the services of their starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is out due to a concussion, but they'll still look to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. It won't be an easy task for the Jets, but it will be much easier than it would have been if the Bucs weren't dealing with so many injuries themselves.
READ MORE: Buccaneers get good injury news ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Jets
Even without Fields, backup QB Tyrod Taylor has more than enough experience and ability to get the job done. In order for the veteran signal caller to secure a win in Tampa Bay, though, he'll need to rely on the abilities of several key players.
Let's take a closer look at which offensive players for the Jets will play the biggest role for the Jets as they look to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.
Garrett Wilson
The Jets have less threatening players on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Justin Fields on the shelf dealing with a concussion. However, regardless of who is in at quarterback, WR Garrett Wilson will be a handful for the Bucs’ DBs. Wilson is long, athletic and has great hands, and he is a dynamic route-runner who can create separation at all levels.
The Bucs’ new look DBs have played exceptionally well early this year, and they’ll have another opportunity to do so this week if they can slow down the Jets' biggest offensive threat.
Breece Hall
A second-round pick in 2022, Breece Hall’s early career success was halted by a torn ACL suffered 7 games into his rookie season. Although it’s taken him some time to get back up to speed, Hall looks like the dynamic player he was expected to be. Hall rushed for 107 yards in Week 1 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, proving he has plenty of juice left in his legs coming off that injury suffered a few seasons ago.
Hall is equally as lethal as a receiver, though. In 2023, he caught 76 passes for 591 yards and 4 TDs. With Bucs LB SirVocea Dennis looking like a liability in coverage, Hall has the skillset to punish the Buccaneers in the open field as a receiver as well as a rusher.
Armand Membou
The Jets' young tackle pairing of Olu Fashanu and Armon Membou is one of the most promising tackle duos in football. The Jets were wise to use their first round picks in each of the last two drafts on these players, as they both possess the size, power and pedigree needed to have long and illustrious NFL careers. Although Fashanu hasn’t exactly dominated the competition thus far, Membou has.
Of course, he’s just two games into his career, but so far, Membou looks like the real deal. Despite facing off against top-tier DL competition in the Steelers and Bills, Membou has been incredibly effective, registering an absurd 81.6 overall grade from PFF, which is good for fourth-best in the NFL this season. The combination of Yaya Diaby and Haason Reddick will have their hands full with the Jets rookie, and if his first two games are any indication of what’s to come, he could put a major wrench in their plans of getting to Jets QB Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.
READ MORE: Buccaneers wide receiver continues to make strides
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Mike Evans shares excitement over 2025 Buccaneers offense
• Defensive players to watch for the Houston Texans
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reveals Texans’ biggest threat