Buccaneers must watch these Jets defensive players in Week 3

The Jets may not be the perfect team, but they've got plenty of talented players on defense who Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers will need to pay special attention to.

Collin Haalboom

East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 -- Quinnen Williams of the Jets reacts to a sack in the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season.
East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 -- Quinnen Williams of the Jets reacts to a sack in the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot start in 2025, but they've already experienced an unprecedented number of injuries that have depleted their starting lineup at key positions on both sides of the ball.

As the team looks to move to 3-0 before a big matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 4, they'll need to take care of business at home against the Jets on Sunday.

Although the Jets are in a period of transition after moving on from Aaron Rodgers, they've still got plenty of talent, especially on defense. Let's take a closer look at some of the players on that side of the ball who the Buccaneers will need to watch out for on Sunday if they hope to remain undefeated.

Will McDonald IV

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Will McDonald is an emerging star who receives very little recognition due to the dysfunction that has taken place in New York since he was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. The 6’4”, 245-pounder has elite quickness for an edge rusher, and he has steadily been figuring out how to attack NFL tackles with a diverse arsenal of pass rush moves.

Last year, McDonald quietly put together his first double-digit sack season with 10.5. Having already recorded two sacks in two games to start 2025, he’ll be a major threat to Baker Mayfield on Sunday, with either Graham Barton or Charlie Heck tasked with the challenge of keeping him at bay.

Quinnen Williams

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates after a defensive stop during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At 27 years of age, Jets DT Quinnen Williams is right in the prime of his career. With six NFL seasons under his belt, the former Alabama product is a reliable force in the middle of New York’s defense. Although we’re just two games into 2025, Williams currently has an 82.5 overall defensive grade from PFF, which is good for sixth-best among all defensive linemen. 

Williams is incredibly stout against the run, and with a depleted Buccaneers OL, his presence will be huge when it comes to slowing down the Bucs’ dynamic rushing attack. 

Sauce Gardner

NFL New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Although the hype on Gardner has cooled since he first entered the league back in 2022, Gardner remains one of the steadiest cover corners in the league. He has great length, smooth footwork and elite hip flexibility, which allows him to change directions to shadow receivers running at full speed in the blink of an eye. 

It’s safe to assume that Baker Mayfield won’t have much time in the pocket when the Jets travel to Raymond James Stadium in Week 3, which means Gardner will have a distinct advantage over whatever receiver he is in coverage against. At 6’3” with exceptional movement skills, Sauce is uniquely equipped to slow down a receiver like Mike Evans.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

