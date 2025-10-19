3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Lions on Monday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to continue their quest for the top of the NFC. Standing in their way? The well-oiled machine that is the Detroit Lions.
Both of these teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and despite an array of injuries for each squad, they have the potential to deliver an epic game on Monday Night Football.
There are a ton of captivating matchups worth examining ahead of this game, but these three standout as the ones that may have the greatest impact on which team prevails on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield vs. Jared Goff
At this point of the regular season, both Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff have established themselves as legitimate MVP candidates.
How each team’s quarterback performs during this epic NFC showdown on Monday Night Football will not only go a long way toward determining which team prevails in this contest, but also which quarterback gets a leg up on the league’s coveted MVP award as we near the halfway point of the season.
Mayfield has managed to excel despite missing all of his best playmakers at various points this season. His accuracy, poise in the pocket and ability to use his legs to pick up first downs have allowed Mayfield to lead his team to four last-minute, game-winning drives already. With both Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka trending in the right direction and the Lions missing the majority of their starting secondary, Mayfield and the Bucs could be in line for a big day through the air.
Although Jared Goff doesn’t necessarily provide the ‘wow moments’ that Baker does, his consistency as a passer, his ability to read a defense and his willingness to take what the defense gives him make him one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks. Unlike Mayfield, Goff has had his top weapons in the lineup this year, and he does a great job of utilizing each of their skill sets to move the chains and hit paydirt with great regularity.
Jacob Parrish vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jacob Parrish has been an unsung hero for Todd Bowles’ defense so far this year. Drafted in the 3rd round out of Kansas State back in April, Parrish may be undersized at 5’10”, 198 pounds, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with tenacity, athleticism and instincts. Although Parrish played mostly outside CB in college, he has thrived as the Buccaneers’ nickel corner through the first six weeks of his NFL career.
Parrish has impressed with his quick-twitch agility, but what’s really stood out is his physicality. He is unafraid to fit the run or blitz the quarterback, which has been a welcome addition for a defense that already has aggressive tackling corners like Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr.
On the other side, Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league’s best all-around wide receivers. Much like Parrish, despite his athletic gifts, St. Brown isn’t afraid to mix it up and get physical near the line of scrimmage. He is an elite route-runner, he has tremendous hands and he can stretch a defense vertically or win over the middle.
Although the Lions will move St. Brown all over the formation, he often operates as the team’s primary slot receiver. As a result, he will be matched up against the Buccaneers’ talented rookie, Jacob Parrish on a significant number of his routes on Monday night.
It’s unreasonable to expect Parrish to shut St. Brown down completely, but if the feisty rookie can slow him down, it will be a huge boon for the Buccaneers, who want to show the world they are one of the best teams in the NFL.
Rachaad White vs. Jack Campbell
Of all the stars on the Detroit Lions team, Jack Campbell may be the least recognized. Drafted 18th overall in the 2023 Draft out of Iowa, Campbell took some time to settle into life as an NFL player, but he has really thrived in his third season.
To be drafted that high as an inside linebacker, there’s no questioning the physical traits he possesses. But Campbell’s tenacious style of play and understanding of the defense has allowed him to blossom into one of the NFL’s best overall linebackers this season.
Campbell’s greatest strength is defending the run. Not only is he averaging nearly 10 tackles per game, but his 92.1 run defense grade (PFF) is the highest of any linebacker in the league. He’s also a capable pass rusher, with two sacks to his credit already this season.
Without Bucky Irving in the lineup, Rachaad White has once again established himself as a very capable lead back. Not only is he tremendous in pass protection, but he is a patient runner who has slithered his way through defensive linemen and into the second level with great effectiveness so far this year.
White’s greatest attribute, though not fully utilized so far this year, is his ability as a receiver. White has phenomenal hands, and he’s an elite checkdown option because of his ability to generate yards after contact when in the open field. This is an area where White may be able to take advantage of Campbell, who isn’t as confident in coverage as he is defending the run.
If White is able to find daylight and get to the second level vs. the Lions on Monday night, he’s going to face off with Jack Campbell often. Whoever is able to win this matchup could have a significant impact on the outcome of this football game.
Final Thoughts
Just last season, the Buccaneers rolled into Ford Field and defeated the Lions in Week 2. The year prior, they came up just short in the divisional round playoffs in the same building, with Baker Mayfield throwing an interception on the Buccaneers' final possession to seal his team's fate with a chance to tie the game.
There's no question that both of these teams possess the moxie, star power and coaching pedigree to make a deep run this year. And although it's still early in the 2025 season, this showdown in Detroit could very well be a playoff preview with two of the NFC's most talented teams squaring off in prime time.
