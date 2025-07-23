3 observations from Day 1 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
It was a long break once mandatory minicamp wrapped up June, but training camp is officially here.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first day of training camp on Wednesday, getting back to the grind after a long absence. The team was without pads and won't put them on until Monday or so, but for now, the offense and defense are getting their feet moving again as a long training camp stint lies ahead.
BucsGameday was live on site at One Buccaneer Place like always, and we have three observations from the first day of work for the Buccaneers:
Antoine Winfield Jr. steals the spotlight
Antoine Winfield Jr. played injured for a good portion of the year last year when he was able to see the field after a series of knee and ankle injuries. He's healthy right now, though, and he made a sequence of plays that might be tough to beat for the rest of camp.
Winfield Jr. had two picks on the day — one came on a tipped ball from Zyon McCollum in coverage on Mike Evans, and he made a great pick by tapping his toes on the sideline and coming down with the ball. He didn't let Baker Mayfield breathe, however, as he picked off another pass on the opposite side of the field the very next play. He certainly lived up to his nickname, "Takeaway Tweeze," and he'll look to keep that momentum going as camp continues.
The pass rush gets home
There aren't pads yet, so it's harder for the offensive line to fight back, but the pass rush made it happen on Day 1.
Haason Reddick showcased some incredible burst speed that saw him in the backfield numerous times, and Yaya Diaby fed off of his play by getting some pressures of his own. Even new draft pick David Walker, who hadn't participated much in prior offseason work due to a lingering hamstring issue, found himself doubled on reps due to how quickly he was getting off the ball.
It's early, but the Bucs certainly loved to see their revamped pass-rushing corps show out.
Sterling Shepard makes a big grab
The best catch of the day didn't go to Mike Evans or Emeka Egbuka, but veteran wideout Sterling Shepard.
Shepard fielded a pass thrown down the middle of the field in traffic, and the ball was tipped multiple times. Shepard stuck with it, however, and he came down with a concentration grab not unlike the interception that linebacker Deion Jones was able to nab during mandatory minicamp. The wide receiver room is getting more and more crowded, but Shepard still has a claim to a spot on the 53 as a veteran weapon capable of making plays like that.
