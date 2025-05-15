WATCH: Legendary HC Jon Gruden reveals Buccaneers' 2025 schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their 50th season as a franchise in 2025.
There is a ton of buzz surrounding the team following another strong offseason of free agency and the NFL Draft, and the Bucs will be looking to make a deeper playoff run this season than they did just a season ago.
Excitement is running rampant as rookie minicamp has just wrapped up and OTAs and training camp are on the horizon, but before we get there, fans can turn their attention to the team's 2025 schedule as it was just revealed.
Each season, teams announce their schedules in a special way, and this year, Tampa Bay brought back one of their own in former head coach Jon "Chucky" Gruden to help announce via his patented unboxing that he picked up after joining Barstool Sports.
The Buccaneers' schedule seems to pretty balanced between their BYE week. It is likely the middle of the road when it comes to strength, but they will have to battle some tough opponents along the way if they hope to clinch a fifth division title on their way to making a playoff run.
Gruden has always been connected with the Bucs since bringing the team a Super Bowl back in the early 2000s, and he absolutely crushed the announcement. From the Chucky doll to Ryan Fitzpatrick's press conference outfit and a slew of memorabilia from his former players and time with the organization, the Buccaneers nailed their schedule release.
