Buccaneers star defender 'pissed off' ahead of 2025 season
The 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' free agency class might not be all that jaw-dropping, but they did what they needed to do to help fill gaps where they struggled in 2024.
Much of the onus was placed on re-signing key players from the 2024 season while supplementing that with a few outside free agents.
The Bucs nailed down their guys quickly and then made the biggest early splash of their free agency by signing former standout edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, prove-it type deal.
Reddick was once one of the elite pass rushers in the game. However, in 2024, he held out for a large extension from the Jets after spending time in Philadelphia with the Eagles, only for New York not to offer him a contract, leading to Reddick sitting out a portion of the season.
In 2024, Reddick's numbers were nowhere near what we had seen in previous seasons, which is why the Bucs ultimately took a stab at signing him with the hopes he would return to his usual form.
Now in Tampa Bay, Reddick's position coach, Larry Foote, says that the former is ready to go and wants to get back to being the dominant force we once knew.
"He's motivated. He's a guy who loves training, loves working out, but he's got something to prove. We're here to help him," Foote said, according to PewterReport's Matt Matera.
Undoubtedly, Reddick has something to prove. If he can put away last season, there is a great chance that he could return to the levels that saw him put up double-digit sack numbers in the four seasons prior with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Reddick has a lot going for him, as he will likely step into a starting role opposite Yaya Diaby while having depth behind him in the likes of Anthony Nelson, David Walker and Chris Braswell to help lighten his snap counts. Having players able to lighten his load should only work in Reddick's favor, as he would come into the game fresh and not get burned out as the game progresses.
The Bucs lacked the ability to finish once they were in opposing teams' backfields, and they took that weakness seriously by gambling on Reddick.
