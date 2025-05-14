Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduce new program to put more home fans in stands
No sports fan likes to see their arena or stadium filled with opposing teams' colors, and that's been somewhat of a problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent years.
It depends on the opponent, but the Bucs have had to face off against some teams with far more of a fan share in Raymond James Stadium than they'd like. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, to name a few, tend to have fans that travel well and fill up the stadium, much to many's chagrin. But the Bucs are trying to change that with a new program.
The Bucs have introduced a pilot program called "Ticket Buyback", per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Through this program, season ticket holders can exchange two games back to the team itself, and in return, will get a credit toward renewing those season tickets for 2026. The window to do so is in the month of June, and the idea is that the Bucs themselves can sell those tickets back to Bucs fans instead of fans of visiting teams.
This program will look to help the Bucs avoid scenarios like these in the near future:
Whether or not it will be successful remains to be seen. As long as the team is successful, however, fans will show, and the Bucs have a chance to improve on their record from last year to make that happen once 2025 rolls around.
