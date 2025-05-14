Buccaneers get early shot at Super Bowl champion Eagles
The 2025 NFL schedule release is upon us, and soon, fans will be able to decide which games they would like to attend, whether it be on the road or from Raymond James Stadium.
Leaks have been coming through since the beginning of the week. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we know they will head to Atlanta to face the Falcons to open the season in an NFC South showdown before heading to Houston to play the Texans in Week 2 in a Monday Night Football matchup. The Bucs also will avoid having to head overseas as they do not have an international game on the docket in 2025.
Putting the puzzle pieces together can be daunting, but not impossible, and it seems as though the Bucs have another game revealed on their schedule as they will once again host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, early on in the season in Week 4.
The Buccaneers will get an early crack at the Eagles coming off their Super Bowl season. It's nice to get a perennial power and Super Bowl contender early in the season, as teams are still trying to put things together. That is exactly what the Bucs were able to do last year as they beat the Eagles handily at home 33-16.
Since 2015, Tampa Bay has owned Philadelphia, going 6-1 against them — including two wins in the NFC Wild Card game. The two teams have played a total of 24 times, with the Bucs holding a slight 13-11 edge in the overall record.
The Eagles should be the favorites to win the Super Bowl here in 2025, and if the Buccaneers want to make a statement and show they are also contenders, then they will have a great chance to do so in the blistering heat of Tampa, Florida.
