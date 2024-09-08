Mike Evans Makes Insane Grab for TD vs. Commanders
Death. Taxes. Mike Evans showing out.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Washington Commanders in their season opener at home, and it was a slow start. The Buccaneers made good progress on their first two drives, but they had to settle for field goals both times and led the Commanders 6-0. Washington missed a kick with an opportunity to score, so the Bucs needed to capitalize — and that's exactly what they did.
With 17 yards to goal after a solid few pitch-and-catches, including one from Trey Palmer, Baker Mayfield fired a pass off to Evans. He was absolutely blanketed by corner Benjamin St.-Juste, but even with that, he was able to make the grab on a very well-thrown ball to give Tampa Bay their first touchdown of the regular season.
Check out the crazy catch here below:
Evans was the league's co-leader in touchdowns last year, sharing the title with Tyreek Hill at 13. Now, he looks to continue his career and his campaign for 1,000 yards, something he has done for every year of his career. This was a good start, obviously, and at the time of writing, he still has plenty of time to try and get a few more scores to chase the touchdown title again.
