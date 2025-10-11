49ers won’t have $265 million offensive starter against Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing a big game against the San Francisco 49ers, but neither team will be at full strength. And unfortunately for the 49ers, they won't have their star signal caller once again, either.
The 49ers and Buccaneers are both 4-1 despite dealing with a slew of injuries, but the 49ers arguably had it worse. The Bucs will be missing six key players on Sunday, while the 49ers will be missing five — but one of them is their starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who will now have missed three of the team's first six games this year with a toe injury.
49ers without Purdy, will rely on Mac Jones
The 49ers will have to play quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday against the Bucs, but unfortunately, he's been dealing with injuries of his own. Jones got banged up against the Los Angeles Rams while playing through a knee injury, suffering an oblique injury — he's listed on the injury report as questionable, but he essentially has no choice but to play with Purdy out of action.
Jones has been incredibly efficient in the time he has played, throwing six touchdowns to just one interception. He isn't reallly pushing the ball down the field, however, averaging just 7.1 yards on his depth per target. He'll be expected to facilitate the ball to Christian McCaffrey, the team's star running back, and his knee injury likely means he'll have limited mobility.
The Bucs, meanwhile, are missing cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, so their secondary is a weak point heading into this game. Tampa Bay's pass rush, led by Yaya Diaby and Haason Reddick, will have to get in the backfield often in order to disrupt Jones' game.
The Buccaneers and 49ers will play each other at 4:25 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
