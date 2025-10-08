Buccaneers could benefit as 49ers miss three starters at practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing an opponent not unlike themselves on Sunday when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers.
Both teams are banged up pretty badly on the injury front, and both remain 4-1 despite the odds. The Buccaneers are without a few key players for the year, like Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch, while the 49ers are missing stars like Nick Bosa for the year and have George Kittle on injured reserve.
The Bucs are dealing with some problems of their own with the secondary, but the 49ers are struggling on their injury report as well. San Francisco's first practice of the week took place on Wednesday, and there were a few starters listed among the team's non-participants.
Brock Purdy, other starters do not practice
The biggest name on the 49ers' injury report is Brock Purdy, the team's quarterback, who's had some trouble combating a toe injury this year. He was out for three of the 49ers' five games this season, and another absence would mean that quarterback Mac Jones would start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
There are some other notable names on the list, however. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall isn't practicing with a knee injury, and wideout Jauan Jennings also has an ankle/ribs injury that sidelined him on Wednesday as well. If all three of those players were out, the 49ers would be hurting from a lack of skill position weapons and their starting quarterback.
That being said, Jones has filled in well for Purdy. Jones has thrown six touchdowns and one interception and has completed 66.7% of his passes — he's also won every game he's started for the 49ers so far this year. The 49ers are still 4-1, and if Jones is the quarterback, the Bucs will have to be careful not to underestimate him on Sunday.
Pearsall and Jennings also did not play against the Los Angeles Rams last week, so their status is one to watch, too. The 49ers are down their wideouts, but the Buccaneers' corners are all struggling with injuries, so that may end up being a wash on Sunday. Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean are in play for Sunday, but rookie corner Benjamin Morrison seems a bit farther away.
The Bucs and 49ers will kick off at 4:25 in Raymond James Stadium.
