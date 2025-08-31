5 potential free agent signings that could help the Buccaneers right now
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel good about their roster heading into the 2025 NFL season. That said, injuries have already crept into the picture with several key starters, including the likes of Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, set to miss time to start the year.
The puzzle of building an NFL roster is never fully complete. Even for the best teams in the NFL, the majority of which will utilize free agency to solve issues as they arise at various points of a given season.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are still several areas where the team could improve their depth with some upgrades before the 2025 season has even begun despite having already established their final 53-man roster.
Let's take a look at a few free agents who could potentially make the Bucs' roster better without necessarily breaking the bank.
Za'Darius Smith, Edge Rusher
At 32 years of age, journeyman OLB Za'Darius Smith is certainly past his prime, but that doesn't mean he couldn't add some quality depth and experience to a Bucs' DL that will be without promising 4th round draft pick David Walker this season. That loss, combined with Chris Braswell's underwhelming rookie season and the uncertainty surrounding Haason Reddick at this point of his career, are all reasons why Tampa Bay could benefit from an established veteran who would have no problem contributing as a rotational piece.
It should be mentioned that despite his reputation for being 'over the hill', Smith had the sixth best true pressure rate in the entire NFL last season for the Detroit Lions to go along with nine sacks while filling in for Aiden Hutchinson.
Jadeveon Clowney, Edge Rusher
Similar to Smith, Jadeveon Clowney would provide a solid veteran presence to a position group that remains unproven in Tampa Bay. Not only is Clowney still capable of pressuring the quarterback, but he's also a force against the run. Clowney can be effective off the edge or lineup along the interior to make an impact. That sort of versatility is central to head coach Todd Bowles' defensive philosophy. With 15 total sacks over the past two seasons and almost 50 solo tackles, there's no question that Clowney would be an upgrade over Chris Braswell, and maybe even Logan Hall — at least at this point of his career — within the Buccaneers' rotation of defensive linemen.
Justin Simmons, S
Simmons is entering his 10th season in the NFL. Having spent the first 8 seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, the dynamic safety established himself as one of the best at his position in the entire league over that time. Across three seasons (from 2020-22), Simmons recorded an incredible 16 interceptions.
Although he's no longer the player he was during that timeframe, he has proven to be a highly intelligent player with great communication skills and impressive durability. Simmons would provide some valuable depth to the Bucs' safety room, and his tutelage could be valuable for a team with Super Bowl aspirations like the Bucs.
Jabrill Peppers, S
In an unexpected move, the New England Patriots released veteran safety Jabrill Peppers last week. Peppers has started 85 games in his career with over 500 tackles, seven picks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries across 8 seasons. Peppers' 90.1 PFF grade is the fourth-best mark among all NFL safeties over the past two seasons.
The former first-round pick is not only an accomplished veteran, but he's also still just 29 years old. With Tykee Smith set to change positions and Antoine Winfield Jr. developing a reputation for missing games due to injury, the addition of Peppers would add another valuable dimension and some security to the back end of Todd Bowles' defense. The only issue is, would Peppers be willing to play in a rotational role based on his pedigree as an established starter in the league?
Jedrick Wills, OT
Jedrick Wills was once drafted 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, three spots ahead of the best tackle in the NFL, Tristan Wirfs. Unlike Wirfs, Wills obviously did not reach his ceiling during his time with the Cleveland Browns. That said, the former Alabama tackle is still just 26 years old and has plenty of physical ability. Bucs' OL coach Kevin Carberry has proven to be a master when it comes to getting the most out of his linemen. Maybe a change of scenery in Tampa Bay without the expectations he faced in Cleveland could be mutually beneficial for both the player and the team?
Wills could operate as the team's swing tackle this season while providing an upgrade over Charlie Heck as the fill-in starter for Tristan Wirfs until he's back in the lineup. This would be a low-risk, high-reward type of move for Jason Licht and the Buccaneers, as Wills needs to prove what he's capable of before receiving any sort of substantial investment from an NFL team.
There's no guarantee that the Buccaneers themselves even feel like they need free agent reinforcements. But as a team that believes they have the pieces in place to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025, it may be time for GM Jason Licht to push all his chips into the middle of the table. Adding an established veteran free agent, like one of the players listed above, certainly wouldn't hurt their chances.
