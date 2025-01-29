Bucs Gameday

Analyst predicts Chris Godwin's future with Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is a free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big decision to make this offseason regarding the future of wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, who turns 29 next month, has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Bucs after being chosen in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. While it may be tricky to bring Godwin back to the Bay, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Bucs will get a deal done with their long-tenured wideout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Godwin suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in Week 7, but there's no denying his production level. His 50 receptions over the first seven games were the most in the NFL up to that point, and he caught 30 of them out of the slot. A savvy route runner with the toughness to work the heavy-traffic areas of the field, Godwin has the veteran traits to upgrade any wide receiver room," ESPN's Matt Bowen writes.

Fowler adds: "Multiple execs expect the Bucs to try to re-sign Godwin, who has that Buc-for-life feel similar to Mike Evans."

Godwin had just 50 catches for 576 yards in his injury-riddled season, but he was on pace to have his fifth 1,000-yard season in the past six years.

Adding him back and pairing him with Evans for another year gives the Bucs the best chance to succeed in 2025.

