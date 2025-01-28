Buccaneers QB coach interviews with Texans for offensive coordinator position
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been successful in recent years, winning the division four times and winning a playoff game within the last three years. As a result, their staff has been sought after, and that continues to be the case.
The Buccaneers have seen offensive coordinator Liam Coen depart to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers go to Detroit to do the same job for the Lions, and now, another staffer is sought after. The Houston Texans have interviewed Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator opening, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. The Texans are looking for a new OC after firing Bobby Slowik this offseason.
Lewis, who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2017 as a quarterback, has been with the Buccaneers for five seasons now. He came on as an assistant with Bruce Arians and served as an assistant wide receivers coach during the 2021-22 seasons. He was retained by OC Dave Canales in 2023 and even promoted to quarterbacks coach, and then he was retained again by OC Liam Coen in 2024.
Per Rapoport, Lewis has gotten "several" requests to interview for OC positions around the league, but this is the first one he's taken. The Bucs themselves also need an offensive coordinator, and Lewis' willingness to interview for another team may be an indication that he's not a significant internal candidate for the job — especially since the Bucs have interviewed multiple candidates already. He may still interview for it, of course, as Tampa Bay has yet to interview anyone internally.
Lewis has survived two offensive coordinator changes, and now, it will be interesting to see if he moves on this year or stays under a third OC with the Bucs.
