Falcons HC Comments on Injuries to Bucs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin
Buccaneers star wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are some of the best in the league and perhaps the top duo in the entire league. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without them after their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that saw both stars go down with injuries.
Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury that was confirmed by MRI on Thursday morning and will miss an extended amount of time with the possibility of returning following the Bucs' Week 11 bye while Godwin will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his dislocated left ankle.
Just when it seemed things were starting to turn a corner for the Buccaneers, they took two steps back and now will be without their two go-to guys on offense in a pivotal matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons beat the Bucs in their first matchup just a few weeks ago — a game that Tampa Bay likely should have won — and for the Buccaneers to have any say in who comes out on top in the NFC South, they will need to be victorious this week in the rematch.
Prior to the important NFC South battle, former Bucs head coach and current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke about the Buccaneers' wide receivers.
"Those guys are both hard guys to replace. ... I got so much respect for those dudes," Morris commented. "Although I hate them because they're division opponents, but you got to respect them."
It is hard not to respect and admire what Evans and Godwin have been able to do and even more so in how they do it. Both guys go about their business in the best way possible and the results show.
It is unfortunate for the Bucs that they will be without both guys in the rematch, but for the Falcons it likely comes as a sigh of relief as life will be a bit easier trying to defend the Buccaneers' high-flying offense.
