Baker Mayfield fires up Bucs fans before mandatory minicamp
Excitement is continuing to build with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting closer and closer to the 2025 season. The Buccaneers retained plenty of key faces and added some talented pieces to a roster that will be competing for its fifth consecutive NFC South Championship this fall.
For the fourth straight season, the franchise will field a new offensive coordinator under head coach Todd Bowles. That might not matter with star quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the show. Mayfield is coming off the most productive season of his career, completing 407/550 passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while adding 378 yards and three more scores on the ground.
The campaign earned Mayfield a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight year.
READ MORE: See the first look at Haason Reddick in a Buccaneers uniform
Leading up to his third season with the Buccaneers, Mayfield has truly settled in as one of the leaders of the team and faces of the franchise.
Mayfield Shares Excitement For Beginning Of Minicamp
With veteran minicamp kicking off this week, Mayfield delivered a message to fans while showing his knowledge of the team's history.
"What's up, Krewe? Baker here, just checking in with you guys," Mayfield said. "We've got minicamp starting this week. We're here at media day, a lot of production, behind-the-scenes stuff. Hope you guys are excited. Year No. 50, let's go Bucs!"
Mayfield is entering the second season of a three-year/$100 million deal that has turned out to be a bargain for Tampa Bay so far.
Despite the change from Liam Coen to Josh Grizzard at offensive coordinator, there's no reason why Mayfield won't be among the top quarterbacks in the league once again. He's got a plethora of talented skill players at his disposal, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Cade Otton. That doesn't even bring one of the strongest offensive lines in professional football into the equation.
These next couple of days will be crucial as Mayfield and the offense work to establish chemistry. Games are won and lost in the summer.
READ MORE: NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans named top NFL duo
• Buccaneers' $14 million OLB putting in work despite OTA absence
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs