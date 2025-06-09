See the first look at Haason Reddick in a Buccaneers uniform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a splash in free agency by signing edge rusher Haason Reddick, and he's set to hit the field for the first time as a member of the team on Tuesday.
Reddick didn't appear at OTAs, which are optional. That caused a bit of a stir among the Buccaneers fandom, but Reddick made sure to showcase his offseason work on social media while he was away from the team. Those worries seem to be extinguished, though, as Reddick was reportedly in the building for the Buccaneers ahead of mandatory minicamp — and a new video from Tampa Bay's social media confirmed it Monday.
Reddick, like many of Tampa Bay's players, was participating in the team's annual media photo and video shoots. As a result, he suited up in Tampa Bay's uniform, and you can get the first look at him wearing No. 5 for the Buccaneers here below:
Reddick was a sack artist for a good portion of his career so far, netting 11 or more from 2020-23. 2024 was a down year for him, though, as he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets in hopes of getting a new contract. When that contract didn't come, he held out for a good portion of the year, and by the time he came back, he only amassed a single sack on the stat sheet. That led to him taking a one-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs, and he'll look to parlay that into a bigger number like he initially hoped when getting traded last offseason by playing great football in 2025.
Mandatory minicamp kicks off Tuesday for the Buccaneers and will go until Thursday.
READ MORE: NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans named top NFL duo
• Buccaneers' $14 million OLB putting in work despite OTA absence
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs