Baker Mayfield says one key Buccaneers player was left out of Pro Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an impressive season in 2024, winning double-digit games for the first time since 2021 and winning the NFC South for the fourth straight season. Quite a few players on the Buccaneers contributed to that season, but when it comes to Pro Bowl selections, only a few ca make it.
There was actually quite the showing for Tampa Bay this year, as the Bucs had four participants — quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive tackle Vita Vea and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Even then, Mayfield and Evans were alternate selections, so these spots are hard to come by.
So when Baker Mayfield was asked which Bucs players he thought would make the Pro Bowl next year, he pinpointed a name that he thought should be there this year in linebacker Lavonte David.
"Still a shame Lavonte David's not here, like every year, I don't know," Mayfield said. "We have a ton of guys who deserve to be here. It's the way it goes, year in and year out — hopefully, the guys that aren't here use it as motivation."
David, astonishingly, has only been the Pro Bowl a single time in 2015. Always underrated, David only has one First Team All-Pro nod (2013) despite being one of the most consistent linebackers in the NFL. David had a solid campaign in 2024, netting 76 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.
It's too early to tell if Lavonte David is even set to play football next year, but if he is, he'll do his best to finally get recognized by Pro Bowl voters in what will be his 14th NFL season.
