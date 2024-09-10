Baker Mayfield Somehow Not Among Top-Graded QBs After Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed they shouldn't be doubted once again on Sunday after dismantling the Washington Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels at home to open their 2024 season 37-20.
It wasn't perfect by any means, but damn near close. A large reason for the Bucs' blowout victory in Week 1 was thanks to the offensive production. Whether it was first-year Bucs' offensive coordinator Liam Coen dialing up plays to put his playmakers in position, Baker Mayfield's four touchdown passes, an improved running game, Chris Godwin's incredible success rate on third down or Mike Evans' two touchdown grabs, everything was flowing for the O on Sunday evening.
Tampa Bay's offense was dialed in, scoring on seven out of nine possessions - one ending in a punt and another in a kneel down, victory formation - and converting an extraordinarily high rate on third down (69.2%), good for the highest in the league in Week 1.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a lot to do with the success the offense saw against the Commanders and statistically was one of the best quarterbacks in Week 1 after completing 80 percent of his passes for just under 300 yards and four touchdowns to no turnovers while rushing for another 21 yards.
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks on opening weekend in the NFL, Pro Football Focus (PFF) had Baker as the sixth highest-graded signal callers behind Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Aaron Rodgers.
Mayfield finished with an overall offensive grade of 82.0, just 4.2 points away from Rodgers for fifth. PFF has always been knocked for flaws in their grading or ranking system and that seems to have found its way to the surface again here with their grading of this past week's quarterbacks.
Baker was uber efficient and didn't turn the ball over once and still somehow managed to come behind the likes of Rodgers and Purdy - both of whom can be said to have had worse games than Mayfield.
Either way, these grades honestly have no bearing on how a player performs and absolutely doesn't define how that player will fair as the season unfolds. The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield showed what they are capable of in Week 1 and now will get a chance to start 2-0 when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch of last season's NFC divisional round matchup.
