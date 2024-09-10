5 Corners The Bucs Could Sign To Bolster Their Secondary
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a worrisome position in the secondary after a rash of injuries stung the position group. While the Bucs won big over the Washington Commanders on Sunday to the tune of 37-20, the injuries sustained have brought up serious question marks for a position already lacking string depth.
The Bucs lost starting cornerback Zyon McCollum earlier in the game with a concussion and he is now in the league's concussion protocol. Stepping in place of McCollum, Bryce Hall had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. Afterward, it was revealed he had a fractured tibia and a dislocated ankle. Josh Hayes suffered an ankle injury and was seen in a boot. But perhaps the most crushing blow is the loss of All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. The veteran safety is expected to miss at least two weeks and up to a month with an injury to his ankle.
While the Bucs may be ok at safety with Jordan Whitehead manning one spot and a plethora of capable backups in Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Tavierre Thomas and Tykee Smith on the roster, they also have a pair of safeties on the practice squad in Rashad Wisdom and Marcus Banks they could elevate. At cornerback, they aren't as deep, with just Tyrek Funderburk as a healthy option on the roster. The undrafted free agent made the team out of camp and may now find himself starting at corner in Week 2 if McCollum can't clear concussion protocol in time.
The free agent market isn't flush with starting corners, and while many people are bringing up guys like Xavien Howard and JC Jackson, it's unlikely the Bucs make a move of that caliber. Instead, look for the team to look for depth and someone who can slide that into that third corner role that Bryce Hall was supposed to fill this season. The Bucs are sure to bring in corners this week for workouts, and here are some options the Buccaneers could look to in free agency.
Keenan Isaac
The most logical choice. Isaac has been with the team for two years now after spending all of last season on the practice squad. He was elevated three times, paying in two games and logging 11 special teams snaps in each game. He was among the final cuts this August and was claimed off waivers by Dave Canales and the Panthers. However, he was waived by the team last Monday and is now a free agent. He knows the defense and the players on the back end and knows how to communicate within the defense, so he would be easier to integrate into the defense than someone off the street. He is also in football shape compared to someone who wasn't with a team all summer.
Patrick Peterson
If the Bucs are looking for a more established veteran on the free agent market with versatility and might not mind sliding into a backup, No. 3 corner role, Peterson might be a fit. After playing with the Steelers last season and starting all 18 games, Peterson has yet to find a home spending all of training camp off a roster training waiting for a call. He has experience playing in Todd Bowles' system from their time together in Arizona, and while he has lost a step and isn't the All-Pro corner of yesteryear, he still brings veteran savvy and capable play. His numbers took a dip after a resurgence in Minnesota in 2022, but he was played all over the field last season logging snaps in the box, slot, free safety, and outside corner after playing nearly all his snaps on the outside with the Vikings.
Tre Flowers
Another route the Bucs could go is signing a player off a team's practice squad. The advantage here is you're usually getting someone who is in football shape and was with an NFL squad all summer. However, the rules state a player must remain on the team for three weeks before they can be released. With Flowers, the Bucs got an up-close look at him this offseason in joint practices with the Jaguars this summer and last season when he was with the Falcons. The seven-year veteran has started 44 career games going back to his time with the Seahawks and Bengals. He's amassed 283 career tackles, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions, five forced fumbles and recoveries, and two sacks. At 6'3, 204 pounds he fits the bill of what Bowles looks for in cornerbacks and is a strong tackler and aggressive in run defense.
Kevin King
Another potential practice squad signing, King has had an up-and-down career and skipped the 2022 season in an attempt to get healthy. He subsequently tore his Achilles in 2023 preparing for an NFL comeback but is healthy now and signed on with the Falcons in April. King has 42 career starts, all with the Packers, and was elevated for the Falcons' Week 1 match-up with the Steelers recording one tackle. At 6'3, 200 pounds, he fits the mold and has registered 198 tackles, 30 pass breakups, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two recoveries. His best statistical season came in 2019 while his best graded year was in 2021 where he started six games before injuries took their toll.
Nahshon Wright
Wright has less experience than the three corners mentioned ahead of him but has the length at 6'4, 185 pounds that the system looks for. Wright would be another practice squad swipe as he's currently with the Vikings after playing his first three seasons in Dallas. The former third-round pick has seen action in 32 games with three starts in his time with the Cowboys serving as a core special teamer. He started last season on Injured reserve and played sparingly on defense. This offseason, he was traded to Minnesota for corner Andrew Booth Jr. He's a strong tackler and solid in run defense with 37 career tackles, five pass breakups, and an interception to his resume.
