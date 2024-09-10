Bucs Earning More Respect After Dominant Win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are feeling pretty good following a dominant opening week win against the Washington Commanders, who many national pundits predict could be a team that shocks the league this year.
Like facing the Houston Texans early last year, the Baltimore Ravens benefitted from facing a still-developing squad with plenty of potential like the Buccaneers did in Week 1.
Judging from the four-spot rise in the NFL.com power rankings, Tampa Bay is getting some credit for the amount of potential the Commanders possess and the convincing way head coach Todd Bowles' unit came ready to control the outcome from the start.
"New offensive coordinator Liam Coen had the Midas touch in his first game, as Baker Mayfield and his receivers were simpatico all afternoon against Washington," NFL.com's Eric Edholm wrote while ranking the Bucs No. 16 in this week's power rankings. "Mike Evans hauled in two touchdown catches, with a revitalized Chris Godwin and rookie Jalen McMillan each snagging one of their own."
It wasn't all clean, however, as the Washington defense consistently knocked the Buccaneers' offense off schedule with eight tackles coming in the backfield. Starting running back Rachaad White struggled in the running game, gaining just 31 yards on 15 carries while rookie Bucky Irving looked explosive on his nine carries, collecting 62 yards in the process.
Still, there's plenty to like about what Tampa Bay showed in Week 1 with a tough matchup against the No. 3 ranked Detroit Lions coming up next.
