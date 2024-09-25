Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Broncos

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense put up one hell of a showing in their Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions in perhaps Todd Bowles' best game as a head coach, but things drastically changed this past Sunday when the Buccaneers' defense couldn't stop rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos as they walked away with a big 26-7 road win in Tampa.
The Bucs defense struggled on Sunday, allowing rookie quarterback Bo Nix to throw for over 216 yards while adding another 47 on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Unlike the week prior, Tampa Bay's defense couldn't get stops when they needed it most and allowed the Broncos to be effective in the red zone and only turned them over once, losing the turnover battle.
Here are the highest and lowest-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players from last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, per Pro Football Focus.
PFF Grade: 90.8
2. CB Tykee Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) looks on during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 85.0
3. RE Mike Greene
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Mike Greene (91) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.1
5. MLB SirVocea Dennis
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.1
Lowest Graded:
1. LB K.J. Britt
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 29.2
2. DT William Gholston
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.5
4. LE Logan Hall
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.1
5. DT C.J. Brewer
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61), left and Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63), right, block Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (95) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 54.2
