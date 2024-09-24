Bucs NFC South Rival Suffers Big Injury Blow
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get their first crack at the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, and when they do, they'll be facing their heated rivals without one of their star players.
The Saints lost a 15-12 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday — a team the Bucs will play this week in Week 4 — but suffered an injury blow during the game. Per the NFL's Mike Garafolo, Pro Bowl safety Erik McCoy suffered a groin injury that is set to sideline him for 6-8 weeks.
McCoy has been a solid starting center for the Saints ever since he was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team in 2019. He had a good season last year, making the Pro Bowl and earning 79.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Both OL Lucas Patrick and Cesar Ruiz are both candidates to replace him going forward, with the former more likely.
The Buccaneers know just how impactful an injury like this can be. The team was missing Luke Goedeke in Week 2 and Week 3 after he suffered a concussion sometime during or after Week 1, and the line has suffered, with quarterback Baker Mayfield getting sacked 12 times in two weeks. The Bucs will likely be getting Goedeke back, but the Saints may experience tough times on their offensive line going forward.
McCoy won't be playing the Bucs in Week 6, but there's a chance he'll be back at center when the two teams meet again for a crucial last game of the season in Week 18.
