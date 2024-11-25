Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. New York Giants

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players in their win over the New York Giants.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense picked up right where it left off before their bye week as they went into the Meadowlands and defeated the New York Giants 30-7 in a strong effort for the final push to make the playoffs.

The Buccaneers got Mike Evans back for the contest after missing three games with a hamstring injury and they got him involved early, but it was Baker Mayfield spreading the ball around to 11 different receivers that helped lead the team to victory. The running game was also as potent as ever as the Buccaneers set an NFL record with four different players reaching the end zone on running plays.

Tampa Bay was successful on meaningful downs going over 50% on third and 50% on fourth down and controlled the pace of the game as they were consistent throughout. Hot starts have become common for this Bucs' offense but they will want to figure out how to keep the gas on the pedal as they will likely need to down the stretch.

Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their 30-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Highest Graded:

1. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfiel
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 92.5

2. WR Ryan Miller

Ryan Mille
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.9

3. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evan
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks back after call during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.1

4. TE Payne Durham

Payne Durha
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) with a first half completion against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.8

5. RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irvin
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) fights for yards as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.7

Lowest Graded:

1. RB Sean Tucker

Sean Tucke
East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Sean Tucker of Tampa Bay scores a TD in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 41.1

2. C Graham Barton

Graham Barto
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 48.9

3. TE Ko Kieft

Ko Kief
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.5

4. WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepar
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) catches a pass against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 51.7

5. TE Cade Otton

Cade Otton
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 52.1

