Buccaneers Get Big Win in the Big Apple, Pummel Giants 30-7
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got it done in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to say the very least.
Tampa Bay faced the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium in their first game after the bye, and they dismantled the G-men en route to a huge 30-7 win. The victory marks the first for Todd Bowles off the bye week as a Buccaneers head coach and it moves the team up to 5-6 — two games back from an NFC South division lead.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the first quarter with a methodical drive. The Bucs took eight minutes and 23 seconds to drive down the field and punch in a touchdown with running back Sean Tucker, who also helped convert a 4th & 1 just over midfield to extend the drive. That left the Giants just 6:37 in the first quarter to make an impression, but they weren't able to do so on their first offensive drive, punting back to the Bucs after picking up just one first down. The Bucs weren't able to put up more points on their second drive, but New York couldn't capitalize and gave the ball back to the Bucs on a turnover-on-downs as the quarter ended.
Bucs' Baker Mayfield Trolls Giants QB Tommy DeVito After Touchdown Score
The Bucs marched down inside the five, but couldn't punch it in, so they kicked a field goal to go up 10-0 to start the second quarter. The Giants went three-and-out on their next possession, so Tampa Bay got the ball back and once again got inside the 10-yard line, and this time, they made it count — with 6:23 to go in the half, Bucky Irving took a handoff and took it six yards for the score to put Tampa Bay up 17-0. The Giants were forced to punt after a big sack by Vita Vea, and the Bucs got the ball back with the two-minute warning to go. Tampa Bay capitalized, driving down the field and punching in a score on a Baker Mayfield scramble to go up 23-0 as the half ended.
The Giants appeared to start the opening drive of the second half well, driving all the way down to the five-yard line, but running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumbled the football and the Bucs recovered, giving Tampa Bay the ball deep in their own territory. Tampa Bay's next drive was methodical like its very first, taking up 7:10 on the clock and ending in a Rachaad White rushing touchdown. That put Tampa Bay up 30-0 with just 3:45 left to play. The Giants marched down the field, but it took them to the end of the third while they were still at midfield.
That drive eventually ended up in a touchdown for the Giants, ending a shutout and going to 30-7 on the scoreboard. Tampa Bay went on what appeared to be a big drive after a 56-yard run from Bucky Irving, but Baker Mayfield whiffed on a pitch to Rachaad White and turned the ball over back to New York. The Giants weren't able to do anything with it, though, and gave it back to Tampa Bay on a turnover-on-downs. The Bucs ran the football to bleed the clock, punting back to New York, but the Giants punted it away. It wasn't too long after that the game ended and the Bucs got the win.
With the win, Tampa Bay officially has won its last three matchups against the New York Giants and it now sets its sights on the Carolina Panthers, who the team will play twice during the remainder of its schedule.
