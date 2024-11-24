3 Up, 3 Down in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Blowout Win Over The Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Giants on Sunday in a must-win game to get the season back on track, and they delivered.
The Bucs shellacked the Giants 30-7, playing well on both sides of the ball and limiting New York offensively until late in the game. The Giants ended up with 169 yards passing but had just 10 yards going into the half. The Giants entered the day averaging 119 yards per game on the ground and the Bucs defense held them to just 76 yards on the ground. While New York's defense has been great on third down and in the red zone, the Bucs converted 6 of 11 on third down while going 4/5 in the red zone.
Here is who shined in the Bucs 30-7 win over the Giants.
Three Up
Bucs RBs
All three of the Bucs' running backs hit paydirt on Sunday. Sean Tucker found the end zone first on a one-yard score running behind nose tackle Vita Vea, who lined up at full back. Tucker finished the day with three yards rushing and one reception for seven yards. Bucky Irving showed off his ability to make defenders miss in the running game and as a receiver. He scampered into the end zone on a six-yard run in the second quarter to build the Bucs lead to 17 points. He had a huge 32-yard reception and an outstanding 56-yard run on the day and finished as the team's leading rusher with 87 yards and the score and added six receptions for 64 yards. Rachaad White was the last to score, with a one-yard toss he bounced into the end zone in the third quarter to put Tampa Bay up 30-0. He finished the day with 37 yards rushing and one catch for 10 yards.
Calijah Kancey
Kancey made his presence felt all day against the Giants, much to quarterback Tommy DeVito's dismay. He notched a sack early in the first quarter to end the Giants' first drive. Later in the third quarter, he recovered a fumble to end a promising New York drive. The Bucs marched 95 yards down the field to add to their lead off the recovery. He also chased down DeVito on a third-down scramble from the backfield to limit him to a gain of two yards to end another drive.
Baker Mayfield
Outside of a late fumble on a bad handoff, Baker Mayfield was incredible on Sunday. He threw for 294 yards on 24/30 passing and a passer rating of 107.5. And while he didn't throw any touchdowns on the day, he hit 11 different receivers and took one into the end zone on the ground himself. In the fourth quarter backed up inside the 10-yard line, Mayfield handed the ball off to Irving on a run that went for 56 yards. On the play, Mayfield ran 50 yards down the field to deliver a block that sprung Irving for a few extra yards. He also had a spectacular 10-yard scramble on 3rd and 8 backed up at the 7-yard line. Mayfield was sharp with his passes and played mistake-free football leading the Bucs to a big win coming out of the bye.
Bonus Ups
In a massive blow out over the Giants, there are no downs, so enjoy some Bonus "Up" performers.
Vita Vea
Like Kancey, the interior pressure got to DeVito all game long. Vea also made his presence felt with a sack of his own coming in the second quarter to back the Giants up into a 3rd & 16 they wouldn't convert. Vea also saw a few snaps on offense against New York as well and led the way on Tucker's one-yard rushing touchdown to open up the scoring on the day.
Mike Evans
Evans returned for the Bucs for the first time since leaving injured in Week 7 against the Ravens. He promptly picked up where he left off, grabbing five passes for 68 yards. Evans had a 26-yard grab, giving the Bucs a much-needed explosive play they have been missing in recent weeks. He also drew a huge defensive pass interference call that put the ball at the one-yard line and White punched in on the next play. It wasn't just his contributions catching the ball — Evans' presence opened things up for other players all game long.
Bucs Offensive Line
The Bucs' offensive line was stellar on Sunday. In the ground game, they led the way for the Buccaneers' running backs to rack up a combined 156 yards on the ground, getting great push against a Giants team that has struggled to stop the run all year. But perhaps more impressively was their play in the passing game. In 30 dropbacks the Bucs did not allow Baker to get sacked once, going up against a New York team that came into the contest second in the league in sacks. And they did it without their All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs.
