BREAKING: Buccaneers draft Ohio State wide receiver in shocking pick
Despite months of speculation leaning defense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, general manager Jason Licht is getting Todd Bowles another horse on the offense.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 pick in the NFL Draft, adding to an already loaded wide receiver room. The pick marks the first time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken a skill position player since 2017 and the first wide receiver the Bucs have taken in the first round since 2014 when Licht selected Mike Evans.
The pick comes as a bit of a surprise, but Egbuka can ball. He had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for the Buckeyes, showcasing his talent in the slot as one of the nation's best producers.
Here’s what our own JC Allen’s scouting report on Egbuka looked like prior to the draft:
"Egbuka is a pro-ready, complete receiver with excellent football IQ. He knows how to set up routes and dictate coverage to gain separation and get open. He displays tremendous ball-tracking skills to turn and locate the ball and high-point the catch with strong hands. He's always working back to the quarterback and was a threat in the red zone. On the flip side, Egbuka can get redirected in press coverage by more physical corners, doesn't have high-end acceleration, and can be a little tight-hipped in and out of his breaks. He isn't much of a YAC threat, and though he's willing, he needs to do a better job as a blocker. Egbuka finished as the Buckeyes' all-time receptions leader."
Egbuka will join Evans and newly re-signed Chris Godwin as a new addition to the offense in a year where every starter returns. Todd Bowles mentioned that he was always looking for “more horses” on the offense, and now, he and quarterback Baker Mayfield get one with Tampa Bay’s first-round pick.
