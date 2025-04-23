Buccaneers named as 'floor' for highly-touted Alabama prospect
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely have a few players they're keeping an eye on at pick No. 19, but there's one player they've been linked with frequently — and if he's available, will the Bucs pull the trigger?
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell has gotten some buzz for his excellent athleticism and football instincts, and links to the Bucs came early and often in the pre-draft process. But a surgery on his patellar tendon after the NFL Combine has some concerned, and his draft stock is now much more of an unknown heading into Thursday. That isn't deterring some pundits and analysts from continuing to link the two, however.
In a recent article going over some last-minute draft intel, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler continued to link the Bucs to Campbell, and insinuated that if he dropped to Tampa Bay's pick, he likely won't make it any further.
"One team believed to be very high on Campbell is the Buccaneers (No. 19). Perhaps Tampa Bay serves as a de facto floor for him," Fowler wrote.
That being said, there are still a few conflicitng sources on Campbell's injury. While some believe that Campbell's injury is a significant red flag, others seem to insinuate that he'll be ready by training camp, including the NFL's Ian Rapoport.
There's a chance that Campbell won't even make it to pick No. 19, but if he does, the Buccaneers may just get their guy on Thursday night.
