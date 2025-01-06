Browns GM Gets Candid About Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield's Departure
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed into the postseason for another season as the NFC South division champion. They defeated the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 to solidify such, and Mike Evans extended his streak totaling more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
For the second straight season, quarterback Baker Mayfield had a career year, doing so in both of his seasons sporting a Buccaneers jersey. He's reviving his career and image each season he's with Tampa, and it looks more and more wild that Mayfield didn't work out with the Cleveland Browns.
Amid the signal-callers success in Tampa, Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained why the club moved on from Mayfield.
"Baker's doing a terrific job in Tampa. Certainly happy for him. A big part of quarterback's success and failure can be environment," Berry said. "There also is individual growth."
Berry is seemingly taking a shot at Mayfield, subtly claiming that a lack of personal growth was the reason the pairing didn't work out. He mentioned the environmental issue and how it can impact success and growth.
In short, the Browns didn't work out. Whether it was the environment, Mayfield's character or anything in between doesn't matter. The Oklahoma product is thriving in Tampa, leading his team to the playoffs for a second-straight season.
The Browns are struggling. They replaced Mayfield and haven't had quarterback consistency since. They've been a subpar club. On the other hand, Mayfield is leading a winning culture for the Buccaneers, who many wrote off after Tom Brady officially retired.
The conversation is a pointless one, though the Browns would be fools to claim that Mayfield was the issue and his growth was stunted on his own. There are clearly organizational issues there.
READ MORE: New York Jets Request to Interview Buccaneers Assistant General Manager
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 18
• Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead Involved in Car Accident, Placed on Non-Football Injury List
• Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett 'Feels Like a Rookie Again' in Return to Team
• Why Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Was Named 'Biggest Snub' After Pro Bowl Voting