Buccaneers’ Haason Reddick is grinding ahead of critical season
OTAs are the time for players to get into the organization and hash out minor details and fundamentals before training camp rolls around. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with the rest of the league, usually allow for veterans to treat these practices as optional, while most of the rookies and younger players make it a point to be there.
The Bucs had a great turnout in the first week of OTAs, with just a few players missing due to the option to miss or for injury or health reasons. Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and almost the entire offensive line were in attendance. However, there was a noticeable absence that caused a bit of an uproar for Buccaneers' fans.
Recently signed edge rusher Haason Reddick was absent from the first week of Bucs' OTAs, making fans and pundits alike somewhat concerned.
READ MORE: Who had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' best rookie season?
While not a huge deal, one would think that a player who had drama last season and is looking to prove himself with his new team would make it a priority to get in early and prove that he is backing up his talk about getting back to his old ways.
That has yet to happen with Reddick and the Buccaneers, but despite not being at OTAs with the team just yet, it appears that Reddick is still getting his work in, posting a story to his Instagram with "Great work day".
With Reddick being a no-show at OTAs thus far, it was fair to wonder whether or not this would be another Randy Gregory situation, but it appears that Reddick will not be taking that same route and we should see him sometime soon at Bucs' practices.
READ MORE: Former Bucs Super Bowl champion raises concern about Chris Godwin's injury
Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs this offseason after a 2024 season that saw him miss nearly half a season with the New York Jets due to holding out for a larger contract.
That never materialized, and it ultimately affected Reddick, who had a disastrous season by his standards. Reddick has spoken candidly about the situation and his eagerness to return to form that helped him reach double-digit sacks in the four previous seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.
If Reddick is serious about turning things around and having another chance to prove he is one of the elite in the NFL at his position, he will need to get on the same page as the rest of the defense, meaning he should be at practice sooner rather than later.
We will continue to monitor and update Reddick's involvement throughout the Buccaneers' offseason.
READ MORE: Buccaneers staffer retires after 32 years and two Super Bowls
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 2016 Buccaneers trade named among worst of decade
• WATCH: New Bucs DB Shilo Sanders explores Tampa Bay
• Buccaneers' rising star identifies Tampa Bay's biggest rival