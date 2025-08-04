Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield places in upper half of 2025 NFL Top 100
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a career year in 2024, and that's why NFL players voted him at No. 50 in the NFL Top 100 this year.
Mayfield becomes the third Buccaneer to make the list so far. Franchise stalwart Lavonte David made the list at No. 96, and big defensive tackle Vita Vea came in at No. 76. Mayfield is the first Buccaneer to crack the top 50, and he does it for good reason — he threw for 41 touchdowns and 4,500 passing yards en route to one of the best seasons in the league for a quarterback.
As always, the NFL's video on Mayfield's placement included a few testimonials from other players, including a fellow NFC quarterback.
Baker Mayfield gets respect from the NFL Top 100
There were a few players that spoke on Mayfield — New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray, New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and teammates Rachaad White and Tristan Wirfs all spoke on him — but he got some particular praise from San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who got to see him work up-close and personal last year.
"Baker's a competitor, man," Purdy said. "You know any time he's on the field, he's going to elevate everybody else's game around him and make some crazy plays... it was the fourth quarter against us, I think it was a fourth-down play. [Nick] Bosa had him on one arm, and Baker literally throws a ball up to his running back and he came down with the first down. "
Mayfield's career turned around after coming to Tampa Bay off short stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, and now, he's a member of the NFL Top 100 for 2025. It's likely he won't be the last player — plenty of other Bucs stars, like Wirfs and wideout Mike Evans, should be in line to make the list as well as it continues to get revealed.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR
