Baker Mayfield Hits Chris Godwin For 41-yard TD vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a tough environment for their Week 2 contest, taking on a Detroit Lions team that eliminated them from the playoffs just a season ago. Building off a strong season-opening win against the Washington Commanders, though, the Buccaneers were a team to keep an eye on entering a new slate of games.
Quickly, the Buccaneers earned two field goals to take a quick 6-0 lead, with help from a Zyon McCollum interception -- the first of his career. The Lions responded, though, scoring a couple of field goals themselves.
READ MORE: Zyon McCollum Grabs First NFL Interception Picking Off Jared Goff
It didn't take long for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to score a touchdown, though, as he led the team on a six-play, 70-yard touchdown-scoring drive early in the second quarter. The Buccaneers quarterback connected with Chris Godwin for a 41-yard touchdown.
The long touchdown score from Godwin propelled the Buccaneers to a 13-6 lead over the Lions. The Tampa Bay wide receiver now has his second touchdown in as many games, as offensive coordinator Liam Coen is off to a very swift start with the franchise.
READ MORE: Final Inactives For Buccaneers vs. Lions
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Praise to Bucs' Roster
• Tom Brady Tried to Get Julian Edelman to the Bucs
• Injured Bucs Starter Takes Big Step in Practice to Play vs. Lions