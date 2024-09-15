Buccaneers' Star DT Suffers Knee Injury vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a clean first half against the Detroit Lions, leading 13-6 at the break. The defense gave up a field goal in the first series of the second half, cutting their lead to 13-9.
Overall, though, the defense has done a good job of keeping the Lions out of the end zone through two and a half quarters, which is surprising given the versatility Detroit's offense hoists. With Tampa Bay scoring the lone touchdown in the game at this point, they're playing from ahead.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Hits Chris Godwin For 41-yard TD vs. Lions
As long as the defense keeps slowing the Lions and keeping them from the end zone, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense will have a chance to extend and protect their lead. That might be more difficult for the defense in the second half, though, as star defensive lineman Vita Vea was ruled out of the game with a knee injury early in the second half.
Missing Vea' presence on the defensive line could open up the run game for the Lions, which could significantly turn this game around. Should Detroit begin to find success on the ground with Vea sidelined for the rest of the game, the Buccaneers could find themselves in trouble during the second half.
READ MORE: Zyon McCollum Grabs First NFL Interception Picking Off Jared Goff
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Praise to Bucs' Roster
• Tom Brady Tried to Get Julian Edelman to the Bucs
• Injured Bucs Starter Takes Big Step in Practice to Play vs. Lions