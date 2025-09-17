Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield shares surprising trait with $141 million NFL legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot start in 2025, beginning 2-0 after defeating their NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 1 23-20 thriller only to be outdone by their game-winning heroics in their Week 2 20-19 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bucs' defense stood tall at many points in their win over the Texans, and they deserve much of the credit for being able to come out of the game victorious. However it was the offense that has gotten all the love due to their game-winning drive that was led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Things seemed dead for the Buccaneers after the Texans went up with just over two minutes in the game and down to their final down before the game would be in Houston's hands.
However, Mayfield made a huge play, stepping up in the pocket to avoid the sack and reaching the first down marker with his legs to continue the drive.
That play ignited the drive and allowed the Bucs to push the ball down the field into the red zone and eventually the endzone to put the game away. Mayfield has continuously shown his ability to show up big when it matters most and he did it in back-to-back weeks to secure victories for the Buccaneers.
His back-to-back game-winning touchdown drives put him in rare company as he joined Hall of Famer Brett Favre in a lucrative NFL category.
Mayfield in Rare Company
That is one hell of a group to belong to. Being along side Favre in any compacity when it comes to football is a great thing, but even more so for Mayfield.
Mayfield has always been compared to Favre due to their playing styles. Both quarterbacks like to sling the ball and have some serious passion and moxie behind their play.
And let's not forget Mayfield's iconic draft night outfit and photo session that copied that of when Favre was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Mayfield's numbers haven't quite been what they were a season ago, but he has showed up when it has mattered most.
By doing so, Tampa Bay now sits at 2-0 after starting their season on the road and will now get a chance to really shine as they return home to Raymond James Stadium for the first time in 2025 to the tune of The Krewe celebrating the franchise's 50th season against the New York Jets who could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is in concussion protocol.
